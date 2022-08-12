During the celebrity talk show, the actor made an appearance with his cousin and revealed that he was once suspended from school because of Sonam Kapoor.

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan saw cousins Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor appear as guests. During the show the duo shared some interesting anecdotes from their childhood, one of which involved Arjun getting suspended from school. While in conversation with talk show host and filmmaker Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor recalled an incident when a bully in her school asked her to leave the basketball court and turned to Arjun Kapoor for help. The 37-year-old actress shared that she and Arjun were born 15 days apart and they went to the same school.

Sonam shared that one day at school she was playing basketball with boys and suddenly a boy came up to her and called her names. After being bullied by the boy, Arjun revealed that Sonam ran to him and asked him to stand up for her. The actor shared that at the time he was a fat boy and went up to the bully to ask why he said certain things to Sonam. The actor added, “So imagine in that Hindi film context she has come to a brother and said someone is teasing me. But I was a fat guy.”

Arjun said that he went up to him and asked him how he could talk to his sister like that. The actor said that he imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Josh where two gangs fight, but in reality he just got shocked in the eye. “I had a black eye, and I got suspended because I abused him,” shared Arjun. The hilarious anecdote left Sonam and Karan in splits. Arjun added that neither Sonam, nor the bully were suspended. However, Sonam added that even the bully was suspended, but Arjun begged to differ and said that it was just him who got suspended.

This is the first time Sonam made an appearance on the show with her cousin. Last year, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress had come with her siblings Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram