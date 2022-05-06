As Koffee With Karan announces the return of its 7th season on Disney+ Hotstar, let's have a look at some of the controversies that took place on the previous seasons of this famous talk show.

Talk shows prove to be a great platform for knowing our favourite celebrities better and Koffee with Karan has set the bar higher for years as Hindi film stars were seen spilling the beans sans inhibitions. Over the years, the show acquired a cult status due to Karan Johar’s connections with actors and his impeccable hosting skills.

Every episode of the talk show in the past has been a source of information about the personal lives of the stars and a chance to see them let their hair down. So, when the filmmaker recently announced that the show will not return to TV, many Bollywood addicts were heartbroken, until Johar cleared the air that the show will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar only.

As we gear up for the new season of our favourite talk show, let's revisit certain controversial moments from the past:

1. The episode with Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul as guests

This infamous episode was criticised so much that it went off-air. The controversy happened last season when the guests revealed how they used to pick up girls. Their remarks about women stirred a massive controversy with the BCCI dropping both Pandya and Rahul for a few games. The cricketers later apologised for their remarks.

2. The episode where Kangana Ranaut started the ‘Nepotism’ debate

Kangana Ranaut’s debut on Koffee with Karan started the debate on nepotism. The Queen actor had directly accused Karan of being a “flag bearer of nepotism”. The ace director and producer was totally stunned and the moment grabbed eyeballs across the world.

3. Deepika Padukone remarked that Ranbir Kapoor should endorse a condom brand

Karan Johar had asked Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone about the product they felt Ranbir Kapoor should endorse. The Padmaavat actor was quick to respond that the actor should endorse “a condom brand”. She clarified saying that it was just a joke but her answer created quite a controversy. She also said that Kapoor should work on his boyfriend skills.

4. Emraan Hashmi’s remarks on Aishwarya and Shraddha

Emraan Hashmi’s controversial responses during his rapid-fire caught everyone’s attention. In the episode, Karan Johar asked him to reveal the first thing that pops up in his mind when he hears the name of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Hashmi responded with “plastic”. The Azhar actor also said that he felt Shraddha Kapoor should probably eat something.

5. Sonam Kapoor’s response on the looks of an actor and their acting skills

Karan Johar has asked the Neerja actor if she was bothered by people talking about other female actors in the acting department. To this, she responded, “If you are not good looking, they think you are a good actor.” This statement of hers created controversy and the actor received a lot of backlashes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.