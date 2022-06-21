Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Chaitanya tied the knot in a destination wedding in 2017. After four years of marriage, the duo parted ways by announcing their divorce on 21 October, 2021 via social media that left their fans in a state of shock.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will appear on one of the most popular celebrity talk shows - Koffee With Karan Season 7 soon. There are speculations that she will be speaking her heart out this time about the reasons behind her divorce with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

According to reports, the Shaakuntalam star for the very first time has broken her silence about what went wrong between the Ye Maya Chesave actor Chaitanya and her.

Media sources also reveal that Samantha was obligated to answer one of the questions relating to her divorce on the show and she, in the most humble manner, responded to it. Meanwhile, fans are speculating if this part or question will make it to the final cut or not.

Samantha’s divorce with Chaitanya has been one of the most talked-about topics since their split, which is why the recent subject on the same has grabbed everyone’s attention. Many still wonder what went wrong between the ‘power couple’ and this has remained a mystery to their admirers so far.

Koffee with Karan is all set to begin the new season that will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from 7th July 2022.

On 19 June, the Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar announced the premiere date of his show in a new teaser. Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmaker shared a video that displayed few clips of actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and others from the previous seasons.

Sharing the post, Johar captioned it saying “Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!”

On the career front, Samantha will be next seen in Yashoda, which is slated to hit theatres on 12 August this year. She will also be seen in her first Hollywood film, Arrangements of Love.

