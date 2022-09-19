Putting all speculations to rest, Karan Johar has finally unveiled the trailer of the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. After Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor’s bone-tickling episode, KJo has welcomed a lot of glamour on the Koffee couch. Taking to his official Instagram account, the filmmaker revealed that Bollywood wives Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey will be gracing the celebrity chat show. The trailer revealed that the trio took over the show with their wit, humour, and puns. Moreover, Karan was also successful in making Gauri spill some beans about her personal life and the one dating advice that she gives to her daughter Suhana Khan.

Although Gauri returned to the couch after 17 years, she honestly set the couch ablaze with her girl gang. While posting the trailer, KJo wrote in the caption, “These fabulous ladies are all set to spill some piping hot Koffee!” The video opens with Karan asking Gauri about what dating advice she’s given to Suhana. Karan questioned, “One advice you give Suhana about dating.” Responding to the same, Gauri was quick to say, “Never date two boys at the same time.” Turning to actor Sanjay Kapoor’s better half Maheep Kapoor, the filmmaker asked to name an actor she would like to be paired opposite in a film. And Maheep’s answer left all in splits. Karan asked Maheep, “If you are offered a film, which actor you would like to team up with.” Maheep said, “Hrithik Roshan”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Listening to this, KJo while laughing his heart out said, “Really! How guts you have to say that,” leaving everyone in splits. While we all have been desperate to see the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan on the couch, Gauri treated the fans by giving him a call. When KJo asked Gauri, Maheep, and Bhavana to call a celebrity, Gauri was quick to ring her husband King Khan. Not only this, but when they were busy making the calls, Karan even said that if Shah Rukh Khan picks the call then Gauri gets six points. Well, this gives a hint that the KWK hamper might be going back to Mannat.

