From her first meeting with Sidharth to the fact that he is a great singer, Kiara made a number of revelations on the KWK couch.

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor turned on the charm when they made an appearance in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. The Kabir Singh co-stars were at their playful best as they talked about their personal lives, careers and much more. Kiara Advani made some revelations about her relationship with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. She also recalled the first time they had met at the wrap-up party for Karan Johar’s Lust Stories. The actor was also ribbed by both Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor on her relationship status. Now, if you haven’t seen the latest Koffee With Karan Season 7 episode, here’s a quick recap of what Kiara Advani said about Sidharth Malhotra:

First Meeting:

The rumoured couple knew each other long before they starred together in Shershaah. Kiara Advani first met Sidharth Malhotra at the wrap-up part of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories. Kiara played the lead role in the segment directed by Karan Johar. The Jugjugg Jeeyo star stated, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories which we crashed. We casually met”. When Shahid teased her about remembering so much about the meeting, Kiara said, “Of course, I’ll never forget that night.”

Relationship status:

Kiara did not accept or deny her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. Later, she confessed that they were “more-than close friends.”

Sidharth Malhotra is a great singer:

Kiara Advani revealed this interesting titbit about her rumoured beau. She said that Sidharth is a great singer and has a very good voice.

She like all of Sidharth Malhotra’s gifts:

Karan Johar asked Kiara Advani which of Sidharth’s gifts she didn’t like and the actress replied “none”. She also added that she loves thoughtful gifts instead of teddy bears or designer handbags.

Current life as a movie title:

When she was asked what her current life would be as a film title, Kiara Advani had the perfect response. “Shershaah. Life should be king size,” she said. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra may reunite on screen once more.

According to reports, the two actors are in talks with Dharma Productions for a rom-com. The film will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan of Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame.

