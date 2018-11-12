Koffee with Karan season 6: Varun Dhawan wins it all, Katrina Kaif gets alternate career

Varun Dhawan extended his winning streak from the box office to the latest episode of mentor Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan season 6. He won both the infamous Rapid Fire round and the Game On round, where he competed with future co-star Katrina Kaif.

Though the two stars will soon share the screen space in Remo D'Souza's untitled 3D dance film, that was not the agenda on the show. Johar's questions, provocative and frivolous by equal measure, made the two actors touch upon a lot of subjects, like relationships, past issues, and Salman Khan.

During the last season, Katrina had mentioned that Varun and Arjun Kapoor founded the 'I Hate Katrina Kaif' club after Salman Khan put Dhawan in place when the young star tried to flirt with his then-girlfriend. Katrina argued that Kapoor and Dhawan founded that club as they liked her and wanted her attention. But on the latest episode, Varun broke the bubble when he clarified that the purpose of the club was to grab the attention of not Katrina, but Salman "Bhai" Khan.

"We were having such a blast on the sets of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Salman bhai would take us for all the fun stuff. But then Katrina came and all the attention went to her," Varun accused his co-star on the show. Moments later, a recorded video of Salman showed Khan offer quick tips to Varun on what not to do when you work with Katrina Kaif. The suggestions included not to get into a discussion on filmmaking with her and not reveal to her the pills or supplements you take for fitness. One wonders whether Salman was joking about the filmmaking part and serious about the fitness part, or vice-versa.

Salman was not the only ex Katrina discussed. She waxed eloquent about how she depended a lot on all her partners for her happiness. "The most important thing I've learnt from my relationships or equations in life is that they are not responsible for my happiness," said Katrina, as Varun nodded in agreement. She also clarified that her relationship with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, the other two actresses involved with her former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, is independent of what she shared with Ranbir. She maintained that she has a good equation with Alia, which has not changed despite the actress entering into a relationship with Ranbir.

Besides Salman, a host of Katrina's friends, including Mini Mathur, had some more secrets of Kaif to spill. She once invited six people for dinner because she had only six plates at her home, she can survive on pancakes all day and she has the same expression for all kinds of emotions - these were some of the observations shared by Kaif's (non)-well-wishers. Katrina complained that while Johar got Varun's parents - veteran filmmaker David Dhawan and Lali Dhawan - share fond memories of the actor, he invited Katrina's friends to take digs at her.

The Rapid Fire round saw some spunk from both the participants. While Varun stole the Moment of the Day with the "If you were the paparazzi, what would you ask the following?" question, Katrina also refused to back down when she chose "getting locked in a room with all your exes" over "getting stranded on a deserted island". However, Varun gained the edge in the course of the round, prompting Johar to announce him as the winner of the coveted Koffee hamper.

Lastly, the Game On round witnessed Katrina and Varun indulge in some heavy weightlifting, quite literally. Johar introduced a new sub-round where he asked the two participants to lift an object and estimate its weight. The one whose answer came closest to the actual weight would win a point. Katrina stole the show in the sub-round when she emerged bang on with her estimations for the weight of the Koffee hamper, the Game On prize, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar himself. She excelled with such precision that Johar dubbed weight estimation as a possible "alternate career".

Varun, however, gained more points in the other parts of the round. He managed to guess the names of all fellow celebrities based on their headless shots. He also had the upper hand in the phone-a-fellow-actor sub-round, when he called Rajkummar Rao and childhood friend Sonam K Ahuja, and made them say aloud, "Hey Karan, it's me". While Katrina felt disappointed in Shraddha Kapoor who did not answer her phone, she found solace in the fact that Sonam called her back first, even though Kaif missed it as she got distracted by Varun's antics. Thanks to the signature histrionics, Varun managed to win the concluding round as well, much to the dismay of Katrina.

The next episode of Koffee with Karan season 6 will see Saif Ali Khan share the couch with daughter Sara Ali Khan, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama Kedarnath.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018 08:22 AM