You are here:

Koffee With Karan season 6: Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif to appear together on Karan Johar's talk show

Actors Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif will bring in some fun to the forthcoming season of Koffee with Karan with their appearance. The sixth season, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, will premiere on Star World on 21 October.

Karan also took to Instagram on Thursday, 18 October, to share photographs from the shoot.

"So much fun in the Koffee house today!! A riot of a combination with some great conversation," Karan shared with the image.

His chat show is hugely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and fraternity members to open up about their lives in an up, close and personal way.

View this post on Instagram The koffee posers!!! #koffeewithkaran @katrinakaif @varundvn A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Oct 18, 2018 at 8:20am PDT

Both Varun and Katrina have signed a film based on dance with Race 3 director Remo D'Souza. The announcement of the film was made a few months ago. Prior to this season, Katrina graced the Koffee With Karan couch with actress Anushka Sharma while Varun made an appearance with Dulhania co-star Alia Bhatt.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 09:20 AM