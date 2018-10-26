You are here:

Koffee with Karan season 6: Twitterati shoot rapid fire questions for Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar

FP Staff

Oct,26 2018 13:38:08 IST

The latest season of Koffee with Karan has roped in another set of powerhouse performers for its forthcoming episode. As Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummmar Rao are all set to make their Koffee debut, Karan Johar quizzed Twitter if netizens had some interesting questions in store for the duo.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will grace the Koffee couch together

Among the users who flooded Johar's timeline with queries was film critic Rajeev Masand who asked what role of one another would they like to perform.

Some of the other questions that the users shot were:

The first episode, which aired on 21 October, featured Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. The upcoming episodes will Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, followed by Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, and Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh.

