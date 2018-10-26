Koffee with Karan season 6: Twitterati shoot rapid fire questions for Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar

The latest season of Koffee with Karan has roped in another set of powerhouse performers for its forthcoming episode. As Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummmar Rao are all set to make their Koffee debut, Karan Johar quizzed Twitter if netizens had some interesting questions in store for the duo.

Ok guys!!! Going to shoot with the two wonderful actors @psbhumi and @RajkummarRao for #KoffeeWithKaran.... let me know if you guys have any exciting questions! Will ask them your top 3 questions! Let’s do this.....#koffeewithkaran — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 25, 2018

Among the users who flooded Johar's timeline with queries was film critic Rajeev Masand who asked what role of one another would they like to perform.

If each could play any one role of the other’s, what would they pick? — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) October 25, 2018

Some of the other questions that the users shot were:

What is the most bizarre script narration given to them?

What was the impression they had of You when they met you for the first time?

One of the commercial hit from the 90’s they wish they had done? — Pratik Nanda (@PratikNandaa) October 25, 2018

Ask @psbhumi if she had ever rejected @RajkummarRao for a role (when she was in casting dept)? #KoffeeWithKaran — Sachin Sharma (@beingcooper) October 25, 2018

The first episode, which aired on 21 October, featured Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. The upcoming episodes will Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, followed by Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, and Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 13:46 PM