Koffee with Karan season 6: Sidharth Malhotra addresses his relationship with Alia Bhatt on talk show

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra featured as guests on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 6. As usual, this episode also saw the host Karan Johar grilling the celebrities about their personal lives. Both actors spoke about their past relationships as well as dealing with failure.

When asked about his recent films not performing well at the box office, Aditya said that he was disappointed when OK Jaanu flopped. He said that he tends to isolate himself from others to process what went wrong.

"I think in the case of OK Jaanu it hit me hard. I had such a great time working on the film and everyone seemed to be really optimistic about its chances. When that didn’t do well - even the one before that didn’t do well - so it was like a double whammy. It was hard for me to pick myself up from that situation and get optimistic about what was next. I do shut off a while from the world."

Sidharth on the other hand said he tends to become "aggressive." He explained that if he did not have the drive and aggression, he would not have made it big in Bollywood. He said that his first reaction to something he cannot have is "kyun nahi (why not)?"

Sidharth also acknowledged his relationship with Alia Bhatt and told Karan that he had not met her since their break up but that things are "civil" between them now. The two had debuted together in Student of the Year in 2012.

Karan also made Adtiya perform a song on the guitar. He was joined by Sidharth as he sang Kishore Kumar's 'Keh Doon Tumhe'.

During the rapid fire round, Sidharth said he wanted Saif Ali Khan as his sibling. But when he was asked which Bollywood actor he would want as a wife, he said Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is married to his hypothetical sibling. He said that from all of Aditya's ex girlfriends, he would date Shraddha Kapoor. He even said he would set Alia up with Aditya. In terms of talent, he ranked Ranveer Singh higher than Ranbir Kapoor while Alia was number four.

Aditya, on the other hand, claimed to find neither Shradhha nor Parineeti Chopra talented enough but would want to work with Shradhha's father Shakti Kapoor. He said Deepika Padukone's eyes were the prettiest and that he would set Parineeti up with Arjun Kapoor.

Even though both actors probably gave it their best shot, it was Aditya who won both the rapid fire and quiz rounds.

Aditya will be next seen in Karan's magnum opus Kalank, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Alia, Sanjay Dutt and Varun Dhawan. Sidharth's upcoming film is the romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 13:15:53 IST