Koffee With Karan season 6 guests may include Akshay Kumar-Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor

Karan Johar recently revealed his guests for three Koffee With Karan episodes. Sara Ali Khan and father Saif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, and siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi are set to grace the couch.

New reports in the Mumbai Mirror state that Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh may team up together for an episode in the sixth installment of the popular reality chat show. The duo are reportedly scheduled to shoot for their episode on 6 October.

The next couple that the show is expected to have is Stree co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Stree depicted their excellent onscreen chemistry and went on to make the big bucks at the box office. Shooting for their episode will take place within the next few days.

The third probable couple to grace the coveted couch are rapper Badshah and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The pair have collaborated on professional projects like the 2013 song 'Proper Patola', which has now been reprised for Namaste England. 'Move your Lakk' was another number that the two made for 2017's film Noor, featuring Sonakshi Sinha.

Koffee With Karan starts airing on Star World from 21 October.

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018 10:40 AM