Koffee with Karan: Father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan, Sara to appear together on Karan Johar's talk show

After Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan, the father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara will be the next pair to grace the coveted couch in the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan season 6. Saif has already been a guest on the previous seasons, once with Kareena Kapoor and the other time with Kangana Ranaut. He has previously worked with Johar in Kal Ho Naa Ho, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

For Sara, whose debut film Kedarnath hits cinemas soon followed by Johar's production Simmba, this episode marks her first appearance on the celebrity chat show.

From the promos, the latest episode will not just see Saif's witty remarks, but also him oversharing about his personal life, leaving Sara mildly scandalised. Another promo shows Johar inquiring about the three things Saif would ask his daughter's potential boyfriend.

Besides the popular rapid fire round, Johar also makes them compete in a quiz of sorts. Audience should expect a lot of candid conversations and entertainment.

Koffee With Karan Season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2018 15:09 PM