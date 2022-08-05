The 57-year-old actor goofed up during the fun quiz segment, adding to the hilarious appeal of the episode.

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan featured stars of upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha- Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two actors talked about working together and answered some burning questions during the rapid-fire round. However, it was Khan's performance during the quiz segment of the show that has become the topic of discussion among fans. The 57-year-old actor goofed up during the fun quiz segment, adding to the hilarious appeal of the episode. When producer and filmmaker Karan Johar asked the actor to name three Indian cricketers, Aamir Khan ended up naming Rohit Shetty instead of Rohit Sharma. As soon as Khan named Rohit Shetty, who is a filmmaker, the actor realised his goof-up and blushed. Meanwhile, Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan were left in splits. The PK star swiftly corrected his mistake and said, Rohit Sharma. However, the brutal trolls got to work and started pointing out Aamir Khan’s honest mistake made in the heat of the moment.

A troll edited Rohit Shetty’s picture in the Indian cricket team jersey and tweeted, “Welcome latest cricket star. Shri Rohit Shetty.”

Welcome latest cricket star 🌟 Via #AamirKhan ..Shri @iamrohitshetty .. Faak we never knew 😂😂 Context :: those who know ...knows pic.twitter.com/C2b1bfXexr — VIKASH SINGH TOMAR (@balli_tomar) August 5, 2022



However, this was not the only goof-up by the Thugs of Hindostan actor. During the same quiz segment, when Karan asked Aamir Khan to name any two films by Akshay Kumar, he first said Khiladi then again goofed up by saying Super 30. We believe, Khan wanted to say Special 26 but instead he ended up saying Super 30, which starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

He got few seconds to answer quickly 👀😂😂

That's y he said rohit shetty. Aur super30 ko akshay ki movie btaya — ᗰ E E ᖇ ᗩ 🍁 (@iSRKzMeera) August 4, 2022



Meanwhile, during the rest of the show, both Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan kept pulling Karan Johar’s leg. Khan went on to admit that he only liked Kareena’s part in Johar's 2000 movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The Taare Zameen Par actor also took a dig at the Bollywood parties saying that music is always loud and people struggle to talk.

