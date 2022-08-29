Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon tells Karan Johar she auditioned for his film Student of the Year
The actress had the company of her first-co star Tiger Shroff. The promo suggests it's going to be an episode full of revelations, fun and frolic.
The manifestation game has been going strong in Disney+ Hotstar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday to Sidharth Malhotra, stars are not shying away from naming who resides in their heart. In the season’s ninth episode, the couch brings together two stars who started out as debutants together but have now carved a niche name in the hearts of viewers. This week, ‘action star’, Tiger Shroff graces the couch alongside his former co-star and gorgeously talented Kriti Sanon. The duo makes viewers’ hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions and never-before-heard conjectures.
Lots of heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles on this episode with this duo!😅#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 9 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar.@DisneyPlusHS @iTIGERSHROFF @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/h97uiVzrE1
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 29, 2022
Koffee With Karan Season 7 has revealed several unknown facts about one of Bollywood’s beloved films, Student of The Year. From scenes that never made it to the film to the show’s iconic host and the film’s director Karan Johar revealing his doubts about the film, in the latest episode, we learn how the film had decided on the fate of yet another star, Kriti Sanon. The actor revealed how SOTY was her very first film audition.
“This was right when I had started modelling. It was my career’s very first film audition and I was asked to dance to Bahara and some scenes from Wake Up Sid. I was horrible back then,” said the star.
She also mentioned that she was ill-prepared for the film and that she held no hard feelings toward the film’s lead, Alia Bhatt. Kriti has a solid line-up of films that includes Bhediya, Ganapath, a film with Anurag Kashyap, and many more
