Kiara Advani graced the chat show with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Even though Kiara Advani hasn’t revealed much about her marriage plans, we do know who is on the bride squad. Don’t be surprised. On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Kiara was at her candid best as she made her debut on the chat show. She was accompanied by her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Do we have to mention that her relationship with rumored boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra took the center stage? Though the actress dodged a bunch of questions, she ended up giving us some hints about her rumored wedding. All thanks to the host Karan Johar.

During the conversation, Karan Johar also asked Kiara Advani which actor she would like to see in her bride squad, and Kiara promptly mentioned Alia Bhatt. “I’d really love Alia Bhatt to be in my bride squad. I love her. She is so cute,” she said. However, Karan was slightly amused with her answer, as he repeated, “In your bride squad? Marrying Sidharth Malhotra?” To which Kiara replied, “It’s a bit much.”

Both Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar questioned Kiara about her wedding plans. And this is what the actress said, “I do see that in my life. But I’m not revealing that on Koffee with Karan today.” Shahid jokingly added, “Sounds like she is ready. 15 minutes back she was not accepting the relationship. And now she is almost confessing to the fact that she is ready.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumored to be in a relationship, however, the two have never admitted the same. They stick to “we are just good friends.” Sidharth and Kiara co-starred in the 2020 hit film Shershaah.

But it wasn’t the film’s set where the actors first met. On Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani revealed that she and Sidharth Malhotra first met at the wrap-up party of the 2018 film Lust Stories. Notably, Kiara Advani starred in one of the segments, directed by Karan Johar, of Lust Stories.

