Dousing the desperation of the viewers, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally dropped the trailer of the tenth episode of his celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. And giving rest to everyone’s anticipations, the show host has finally unveiled the next guests, who will be gracing Koffee With Karan’s next episode. Bringing “absolute chaos and unabashed laughter”, the latest episode witnessed Phone Bhoot’s star cast Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter on the couch. Taking to his official Instagram account, Karan shared the trailer and wrote, “The bringers of absolute chaos & unabashed laughter on the Koffee couch is this trio!”

The video opens with Karan asking Katrina about Alia Bhatt’s comments on ‘no suhaagraat’. After tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, soon-mom-to-be said, “There is no such thing as suhagraat. You are tired.” Replying to this, Katrina savagely said, “Maybe Maybe it can be suhaag-din.” This is not all, when the filmmaker asked the actress to name the Instagram account she visits as a “thirst trap”, Katrina revealed that she visits Ranveer Singh’s page. Continuing the trajectory of “the show that doesn’t mind its own business”, Karan asked the million-dollar question to Siddhant about his relationship status. Responding to Karan’s question, Siddhant said that ‘he is so single that even Ishaan has become single, after staying around with him so much.’

This left KJo in splits. The Gully Boy actor was hinting at Ishaan’s break-up with Ananya Panday, earlier this year. Continuing further, when Karan asked Ishaan, “Who according to you is the sexiest bachelor in the industry?” The Dhadak actor was quick to say, “KJo bro.” Ishaan’s peculiar answer touched KJo. On hearing this, Karan said, “Mujhe us nazar se kabhi kisi nai dekha nahi (No one has ever seen me that way.)” Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant are all set to share the screen space for the first time in Gurmmeet Singh’s directorial Phone Bhoot. The film, which is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Bath and backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, is expected to release on 4th November.

