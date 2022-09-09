On the show, host Karan Johar not only discussed Siddhant's career but also quizzed him about making a place for himself in the industry that is known to favour insiders. Siddhant answered with panache and grace, reminding us of his breakthrough character MC Sher.

Siddhant Chaturvedi came on Koffee With Karan this season and reminded us of why the country has been in love with him since his debut in Gully Boy. The actor shared the couch with his Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and discussed his work, love life and the closet poet in him. On the show, host Karan Johar not only discussed his career but also quizzed him about making a place for himself in the industry that is known to favour insiders. And, as expected, Siddhant answered with panache and grace, reminding us of his breakthrough character MC Sher.

While on the show, Siddhant Chaturvedi gave us several must-watch moments:

1. While Siddhant Chaturvedi was on the couch, Karan Johar asked him if he was single. His co-star and friend Ishaan Khatter even dropped a subtle hint, further adding life to the rumours that he is dating Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan. But not one to take the bait, Siddhant said: “No, no I am so single, that roaming around with me, he (Ishaan) has become single. I’m so single that the only reason I wanted to be invited for Katrina’s wedding was so that she could introduce me to one of her sisters.” He also said that at this point, he only has time for work.

2. Siddhant Chaturvedi said that he was nervous to work with a big star like Katrina Kaif. He also spoke about how different it was working with two superstars like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. “They are two distinct superstars. For me every film is a first film, I have worked with Ranveer and Alia in my first and then Deepika, and Katrina.” He added that he was nervous during the first scene together. “I was very nervous because Vicky (Kaushal) was there.”

3. When asked about Siddhant Chaturvedi’s comment about nepotism that led Ananya Panday to be trolled at a roundtable interview a few years ago, the actor said: “I mean there was no intention to kind of harm anybody or cause any kind of hurt. I thought it was just my truth and I will always speak my truth because I mean yes, you know it’s been a bit difficult. It’s always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that’s my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle.”

4. Siddhant Chaturvedi also made a smart dig at all the new actresses – Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan – crushing over Vijay Deverakonda, who was referred to as “cheese” by the stars on the show. When asked which of the actresses he wishes was single, Siddhant said, “But unko sab ko cheese platter chahiye bhai. Paneer Chilli bhi koi desire karein. (They all want a cheese platter. Someone should also desire paneer chilli).”

5. Siddhant Chaturvedi made his fans laugh by saying that his poems almost never help him woo girls and never work as pickup lines.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan after Phone Bhoot.

