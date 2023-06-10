It was announced a few days back that Ranbir Kapoor would be playing ‘Ram’, Alia Bhatt ‘Sita’, and Yash ‘Raavan’ in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, however nothing has been confirmed or finalized yet. And now, actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a sly dig at the ‘Barfi‘ actor being taken on board for the ambitious project.

She shared a long, scathing note on her Instagram story and wrote- “Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana…. Where a skinny white rat (so called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience. He is infamous for doing nasty under hand PR about almost every one in the industry… Known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself lord shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama.”

She added, “Whereas a young Southern superstar who is known to be self made, a devoted family man, a tradionalist also. According to Valmiki ji description he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion, demeanour and facial features… is offered to play Ravana… What kind of Kayuga is this?? No pale looking druggie soy boy should play Lord Rama.”

About Ramayan

A source told the portal Pinkvilla, “Over the last few weeks, Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted visiting the DNEG office, to check on the progress of Ramayana. The pre-visualization of the world has already been done and the team is now doing look tests with Ranbir to play Lord Ram. The purpose of the visit has been to get the right look for Ranbir as on getting it right, he will then step into the physical transformation aspect.”

On KGF star Yash

The source continued, “Yash is yet to sign the dotted lines, but Madhu is confident to have Yash on board the film. There are some minor issues, and once they are resolved, Nitesh and Madhu would have things on paper with Yash.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.