Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, to have European premier at London Film Festival

Knives Out, Rian Johnson's whodunit, is set to get its European premiere at the London Film Festival, with the film scheduled to be screened as the American Express Gala feature of the fest on 8 October, according to a Variety report.

Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Toni Colette, the film pays homage to the mystery writer Agatha Christie, who gave the literary world great detectives in the form of Monsieur Poirot and Miss Marple.

Also featuring Ana De Armas, Katherine Langford, and Christopher Plummer, the film shows everyone becomes a suspect when the crime novelist Harlan Thrombey, essayed by Plummer, is found dead. Craig, who plays the brilliant, inquisitive and debonair detective Benoit Blanc, is called upon to investigate, and must uncover the killer through a web of self-serving lies and red herrings. The film is scheduled to release in the United Kingdom on 27 November.

Hollywood Reporter quotes Johnson as saying, "I’m thrilled to be screening Knives Out at the BFI London Film Festival." "This film was an attempt to capture the twisty fun of an Agatha Christie whodunit. It’s a great pleasure to be showing it in the country responsible for the genre’s Golden Age."

In 2018, the film screened in the American Gala section was The Favourite, starring Olivia Coleman, Rachel Weiss, and Emma Stone.

Variety also quotes the London Film Festival director Tricia Tuttle as saying, "As with his previous work, Johnson brings immense erudition and passion for the conventions of the genre he’s working in, but always makes something entirely his own. This is impeccably designed, with writing that keeps you guessing to the final moments, and his extraordinary cast are at their arch and compelling best.”

The 63rd edition of the BFI London Film Festival is set to take place from 2 October to 13 October.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 12:02:33 IST