KL Saigal playlist: On legendary singer's 114th birth anniversary, here are some of his most memorable tracks

Much before Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal happened; much before Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Mohd Rafi, Kishore Kumar happened; Indian film music was defined by the one and only Kundan Lal Saigal. It is often said that he brought into focus the whole concept of singing in films when sound in motion pictures was a novelty. The technology were not that developed, and the sound system was rudimentary, but what struck then, and still lingers on now, is the undeniable finesse and artistry in Saigal's voice.

Those were the days when artists used to sing and star in films at the same time. Saigal was the undisputed star of that era. From his days at New Theatres, Calcutta (Kolkata now) under the mentorship of KC Boral, Saigal began his career in Indian films with his contemporaries like Pankaj Mullick and Pahadi Sanyal. He later acted in a number of films and eventually moved to Bombay (Mumbai), joined Ranjeet Movietone and became a national phenomenon.

Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar have always said that they considered Saigal to be their idol; that's saying a lot, coming from these musical legends.

On, 11 April, Saigal's 114th birth anniversary, Google Doodle paid a tribute to the iconic artist. Here's our homage to the celebrated musician, with a list of his most memorable tracks.

Jhulana Jhulao Ri



Babul Mora Naihar Chhooto Hi Jaaye



Balam Aaye Baso More Man



Ek Bangla Bane Nyaara



Gham Diye Mustaqil



Main Kya Jaanu Kya Jaadu Hai



So Ja Rajkumari





Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 14:57 PM