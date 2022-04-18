KL Rahul is celebrating his 30th birthday. The cricketer is reportedly dating Suniel Shetty's daughter and actress Athiya Shetty.

Cricketer KL Rahul turns 30 today, 18 April. The right-handed batter is the skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise in the Indian Premier League. He is also the current vice-captain of the Indian team in all formats.

KL Rahul has many accolades to his name, including becoming the first Indian batter to score a century in his ODI debut. The right-hand batter has smashed 1,634 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 46.68. In Tests, he has scored 2,547 runs since his debut in 2014. He remains a vital part of the Indian Test, T20 and ODI sides.

KL Rahul is rumoured to be Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. Even though the couple has never made it official, their mushy Instagram pictures say a lot about their relationship. As KL Rahul gears up to celebrate his 30th birthday, here is a look at some of his adorable moments with Athiya Shetty...

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were clicked together recently after they attended the launch of Puma India's store in Bangalore. KL Rahul had donned a yellow tee-shirt with dark pants for the event, while the actress was seen wearing sportswear.

KL Rahul shared a picture with Athiya Shetty on the occasion of Valentine's Day this year. The couple's mirror selfie, paired with the cricketer's caption, certainly stole our hearts.

Both KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty look absolutely adorable in these pictures on Shetty's birthday. The duo had a completely casual look in the pictures and looked ecstatic with their arms around each other.

Athiya Shetty made some blink-and-miss appearances in KL Rahul's 2021 highlights video. The presence of the Hero actress in the clip surely highlights her importance in the cricketer's life.

In this set of pictures, the duo can be seen unleashing their dorky side. With some other mirror selfies, Aathiya Shetty wished KL Rahul on his birthday last year. The actress shared the photos with the caption "grateful for you, happy birthday", melting all our hearts.