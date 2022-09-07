The much-in-love couple have reportedly moved in together into a lavish apartment in Bandra. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were also spotted at the premiere of Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap last year.

Wedding bells are set to ring in Bollywood again. India opener KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty will reportedly tie the knot in January next year. According to reports, the wedding will be held at Suniel Shetty’s home in Khandala- Jahaan. The exact date of the wedding has not been finalised yet. The ceremony will take place once KL Rahul gets a break from his hectic schedule. According to a Pinkvilla report, close friends and family members of the couple have been asked to keep their schedule free from the last week of December to the first week of January. As per reports, wedding planners have also paid a visit to Jahaan to have a look at the venue.

“KL informed me a few days back that he will marry Athiya next year. After that, a close family member from the girl’s side also told me the same. After the T20 World Cup, the team will go for the New Zealand tour and after this, the wedding will take place in Maharashtra,” a BCCI source told ANI.

KL Rahul has a busy schedule ahead. He is likely to feature in the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in October-November. He is also likely to be a part of the New Zealand tour of India next.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for over a long time now. The couple often post adorable pictures of each other on their social media handles. Here is KL Rahul’s post for Athiya on Valentine’s Day this year:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

Here is the Indian cricketer wishing Athiya Shetty on her birthday this year:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)



The much-in-love couple have reportedly moved in together into a lavish apartment in Bandra. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were also spotted at the premiere of Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap last year.

Recently, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty had stated that the wedding will happen as soon as the couple decides. He also stated that KL Rahul is super busy and does not have much time to get hitched right now.

“The wedding will happen only when the kids can get a break. It can’t happen in a day no?” Suniel Shetty added.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the 2019 romantic movie Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.