You are here:

KK Haridas, esteemed Malayalam film director of Vadhu Doctoranu fame, dies at 52

Indo-Asian News Service

Aug,26 2018 16:31:13 IST

Kochi: Malayalam film director KK Haridas died on Sunday following a heart attack at a hospital in Kochi, film industry sources said.

KK Haridas. Image via Twitter

KK Haridas. Image via Twitter

Haridas, 52, started his career as an assistant in the 80s and since then has worked as an associate in 48 films before turning into a full time director. He has directed a total of 20 films.

His debut film in 1994's Vadhu Doctoranu turned out to be a super hit. His other well known films are Kakkakum Poochakkum Kalyanam and Kinnam Katta Kallan.

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 16:31 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #KK Haridas #Malayalam Cinema #Mollywood #Southside #Vadhu Doctoranu

also see

Kolamavu Kokila will be an acid test for Nayanthara, after lukewarm response to Dora and Aramm

Kolamavu Kokila will be an acid test for Nayanthara, after lukewarm response to Dora and Aramm

Ajith’s next film after Viswasam to be produced by Boney Kapoor; project will go on floors by 2019

Ajith’s next film after Viswasam to be produced by Boney Kapoor; project will go on floors by 2019

Geetha Govindam director on casting Vijay Deverakonda: Like Arjun Reddy, my film is also a love story

Geetha Govindam director on casting Vijay Deverakonda: Like Arjun Reddy, my film is also a love story