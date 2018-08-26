You are here:

KK Haridas, esteemed Malayalam film director of Vadhu Doctoranu fame, dies at 52

Kochi: Malayalam film director KK Haridas died on Sunday following a heart attack at a hospital in Kochi, film industry sources said.

Haridas, 52, started his career as an assistant in the 80s and since then has worked as an associate in 48 films before turning into a full time director. He has directed a total of 20 films.

His debut film in 1994's Vadhu Doctoranu turned out to be a super hit. His other well known films are Kakkakum Poochakkum Kalyanam and Kinnam Katta Kallan.

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 16:31 PM