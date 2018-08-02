You are here:

Kit Harrington, Natalie Portman's The Death and Life of John F Donovan to premiere at TIFF 2018

FP Staff

Aug,02 2018 19:06:35 IST

The Toronto International Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place from 6 to 16 September, will be hosting the world premiere of Xavier Dolan’s long-awaited The Death and Life of John F. Donovan as part of the Special Presentations program. As per a report published by IndieWireCameron Bailey, Artistic Director of TIFF, appreciated Dolan's work by acknowledging how he has pleased fans from all across the world with his personal vision. He also mentioned they're honoured to premiere his English-language debut in Toronto.

Dolan skipped the Cannes Film Festival this year to continue the post-production after viewing multiple films at the international film festival in the past. It’s Only the End of the World, directed by Dolan, won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Still from The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. Twitter @DeathNLifeOfJFD

Dolan's movie will be joining Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga, as well as Beautiful Boy starring Chalamet and Steve Carell. Other world premieres include The Front Runner starring Hugh Jackman, Life Itself from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, the police shooting drama The Hate U Give and Steve McQueen's Widows.

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan's boasts a star studded cast of Kit Harrington, Susan Sarandon, Natalie Portman, Ben Schnetzer, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah Gadon, Thandie Newton, and Kathy Bates.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 19:06 PM

