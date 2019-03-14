You are here:

Kit Harington to debut as host of Saturday Night Live ahead of Game of Thrones season 8 premiere

FP Staff

Mar 14, 2019 14:17:50 IST

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will debut as the host of Saturday Night Live in the 6 April episode, NBC announced. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor will be joined by Sara Bareilles, who will serve as musical guest.

Kit Harington. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Harington's hosting duties come ahead of the much anticipated 14 April premiere of the HBO fantasy drama's final season. Bareilles' new album Amidst the Chaos, which includes the single 'Armor', will also drop a day before the episode will be broadcast, reports Variety.

The Favourite star Emma Stone will emcee the 13 April episode, with popular South Korean boy band BTS attached to perform. This will be Stone's fourth stint at the SNL. 

The late-night stand-up show had previously announced that Killing Eve star Sandra Oh is set to host the 30 March episode, to be joined by Australian music group Tame Impala.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

