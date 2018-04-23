Kit Harington says sexual harassment is omnipresent; 'upsetting, disturbing but not shocking'

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says sexual harassment has been a problem for many years in the show business but it is only that people have started speaking out. The actor, who plays Jon Snow on the fantasy drama, says such revelations are not surprising as one hears stories in the industry.

"Yeah, the Weinstein scandal kicked it off over the pond as well. Kevin Spacey was the head of the Old Vic for many years we're discovering the allegations made against him. Within British theatre, there's been a problem for many years. This is something that has been going on forever, and not just in the States. It's everywhere," Harington told the Sydney Morning Herald in an interview.

"It's upsetting and disturbing, but it's not shocking. I think most actors hear stories, and people in the industry hear stories. It's just very hard for people to come out and talk about it. But the doors have been blown open a bit, and we can only be thankful for that," the actor said.

Harington is currently promoting his new HBO series "Gunpowder" that he has also executive produced.

The three-part miniseries is a retelling of the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 when Roman Catholic militants planned to blow up the House of Lords in London and assassinate the Protestant King James I and many others in the process.

The plot was foiled after its conspirator Guy Fawkes was arrested the night before with the explosives.

