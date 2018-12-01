Kit Harington describes Game of Thrones as 'emotional upheaval', vows never to return to the show

London: Actor Kit Harington found it emotional to finish TV series Game of Thrones but he would never go back and do more episodes. The British actor has portrayed Jon Snow in the hit fantasy drama since 2011 and earlier this year wrapped his final scenes for the show's last season, which will air in 2019.

And while it was hard to end that chapter of his life, Harington is not sad about moving on with his career and has vowed to never return to the show.

"It was emotional to leave the job definitely," Harington told bbc.com.

He added: "But I wouldn't say I was sad: if like me you go all the way back to the pilot of Game of Thrones that's almost 10 years of your life - that's really unusual in an actor's career. It was a huge emotional upheaval leaving that family. But would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life."

Spin-offs from the main series are currently in the works, with Naomi Watts already confirmed to star in The Long Night, a prequel series which will be set thousands of years before the events of the show.

When asked if he would consider filming a cameo or a small appearance in the prequel, he reportedly gave an "unequivocal no."

The 31-year-old is currently performing in London in True West, alongside Beast actor Johnny Flynn. In the play, Harington's character Austin is working on a movie script he has just sold when his hopeless brother Lee stumbles back into his life.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2018 15:14 PM