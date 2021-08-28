Kishwer Merchantt, Suyyash Rai on Friday took to Instagram to share the first picture of their son.

Kishwer Merchantt and husband Suyyash Rai have become parents to their first child, a baby boy, on Friday, 27 August. Sharing the good news with their fans, the couple took to social media and shared the first picture with their newborn son. In the image, Merchantt and Rai are seen posing with their little munchkin while his face is not visible.

The duo shared the same photo with the same caption on Instagram that reads, “27.08.21. welcome BABY RAI!!! It’s a boy. #sukishkababy”.

The couple had announced the pregnancy in March this year. In June, the baby shower ceremony took place and various pictures went viral.

The couple met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani which aired on Star One in 2010 and featured Vivian Dsena and Sukirti Kandpal in lead roles. On 16 December, 2016, they tied the knot in a grand Punjabi wedding.

On the career front, Merchantt is known for playing pivotal roles in various popular shows including Ek Hasina Thi, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. On the other hand, Rai, who is also a singer, started his career as a contestant in MTV reality shows Roadies and Splitsvilla and went on to feature in shows like Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Kya Hua Tera Vaada, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya among others. The couple also participated in Bigg Boss 9 together.