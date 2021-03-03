Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai announce they're expecting their first child together

Both Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai posted images on social media to officially announce the pregnancy

Actor-couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Merchant, known for featuring in shows such as Hip Hip Hurray, Ek Hasina Thi and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, shared the news in a post on Instagram.

The 40-year-old actor posted a beachside picture in which Merchant is seen standing with Rai sitting on his knees. Written on the sand was "August 2021", next to a pair of baby shoes.

'You can now stop asking 'when are you guys gonna have a baby'. Coming Soon... #August2021 #sukishkababy," Merchant captioned the post.

Rai also announced Merchant's pregnancy by posting the same picture on his Instagram page.

Merchant and Rai started dating in 2011 after they met on the sets of their show Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani. They tied the knot in 2016.

See the posts

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

