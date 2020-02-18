Kishori Ballal, best known as Kaveri amma from Swades, passes away; Ashutosh Gowariker tweets condolences

Noted Kannada actress Kishori Ballal, who played the role of Kaveriamma in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades, passed away today (18 February). The actress was suffering from age-related illnesses and died in Bengaluru, reports Mid day.

Swades director Ashutosh Gowariker also took to Twitter to share his condolences and wrote, "You will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona. And your unforgettable performance as Kaveriamma in Swades. You will surely be missed"

Ballal made her Sandalwood debut with the movie Evalentha Hendthi in the year 1960. Ballal, who started her career as a Bharatanatyam dancer, acted in several Kannada and other language movies like Kahi, Hani Hani, Suryakanthi, Carry On Maratha, Aiyyaa, Lafangey Parindey, and many others.

