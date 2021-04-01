Kirti Kulhari announces separation from Saahil Sehgal after five years of marriage

Kirti Kulhari wrote on Instagram, 'To all those who really care, I am in a good place.'

Actor Kirti Kulhari has announced her separation from husband Saahil Sehgal on social media on Thursday, 1 March.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Not on paper, but in life. A decision that is probably harder than the decision of being with somebody, because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of not being with somebody brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It’s not easy”.

Read her post here

Kulhari married Sehgal in 2016 months before her film Pink got released. In an interview with the Times of India, she had revealed, "Even the media didn’t know for a while that I was married. And that’s primarily because I wasn’t big enough (star) for people to be interested in knowing whether I’m married or not," she added.

Kulhari made her Bollywood debut with Khichdi: The Movie in 2010 and rose to fame with Pink in which she shared the screen with Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. She was last seen in Parineeti Chopra-starrer Netflix film The Girl on The Train.

On the other hand, Saahil Sehgal, who hails from Vizag, has appeared in the film Basmati Blues.