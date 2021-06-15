Kirron Kher took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the letter that she received from Narendra Modi on her birthday.

Actor Kirron Kher, also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party who represents Chandigarh in the Parliament, is celebrating her 69th birthday today, 14 June.

On this special occasion, her husband Anupam Kher took to social media and wished her by posting a heartfelt message. Along with the note, he posted a few unseen pictures of Kirron posing with Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper among others.

The post reads, "Happy birthday dearest Kirron!! May God give you a long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright!"

The actress also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the letter that she received from the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Check out the posts here

Known for her roles in various successful films including Om Shanti Om, Devdas, Singh Is Kinng and Dostana, she was last seen in Punjab 1984 which released in 2014, writes The Indian Express.

She is currently undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a type of blood cancer called multiple myeloma earlier this year. In April, her husband Anupam released an official statement sharing the news of Kirron's battle with cancer.

Also, she recently made an appearance on son Sikandar Kher’s Instagram live and thanked fans for all the love and good wishes. "Hello. Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love. Thank you very much," the veteran said with a smile.