Kiren Rijiju defends Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli in littering controversy: Civic sense doesn't come with wealth

Following the recent viral video posted by cricketer Virat Kohli on Twitter, where actor Anushka Sharma is reprimanding a man littering the road, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has also spoken in the couple's support.

C'mon, Virat & Anushka need publicity!! They would rather crave for privacy!! Our conduct reflects our mentality. Civic sense is social ethics and ethical behaviour doesn't come with wealth & education. Let's keep India clean. #SwachhBharat — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2018

The man, identified as Arrhan Singh, justified his actions on Facebook and also lashed back at Sharma and Kohli, saying that the actor was "ranting and yelling" at him "like a crazy roadside person." He said that the garbage had mistakenly gone out of his car. His mother, identified as Gittanjali Elizabeth, also shared her concern on Instagram about her son's safety after the video went viral on the internet. They had called this move by the couple a cheap publicity stunt.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 11:54 AM