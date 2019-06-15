Kiran Rao returns to direction with two short films launched in partnership with Facebook India

Kiran Rao will mark her return to filmmaking by launching two short form films. She is partnering with Facebook India to launch her ad films during an event in Mumbai.

Keeping in mind the attention span of social media audience, the conversation of the event will revolve around the efficacy of short-form video content. Rao will also discuss her plans to return to filmmaking with short form mobile creativity. Further the discussion will also expand to include evolving viewer and consumer interests, what advertisers currently need to do to drive meaningful behavioural change, and the opportunities that arise from telling impactful stories in 10 seconds or less.

Rao started her career as the assistant director in the epic film Lagaan directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, whom she also assisted later on Swades: We, the People. She also worked as second assistant director with Academy Award-nominated director Mira Nair on the indie hit Monsoon Wedding.

Roa made her directorial debut with 2011 release Dhobi Ghat. The film had its world premiere in September 2010 at the Toronto International Film Festival and was critically acclaimed, although it was an average performer at the box office.

Rao married actor Aamir Khan in December 2005, and the couple have a son Azad born in 2011.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 16:04:12 IST