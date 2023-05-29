Tina Turner’s demise has saddened her millions of admirers and fans across the world. While we saw the tributes pouring in from all around the globe for the legendary singer, the newly crowned royal, King Charles III also paid a musical homage to the legendary singer.

King Charles permitted the Band of the Welsh Guards to perform on Tina’s 1989 single The Best in front of Buckingham Palace following the news of her demise. Prince Willaim recalled “One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s ‘The Best’ because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment.”

Simply the best! ❤️ At Buckingham Palace, the British Army’s @WelshGuardsBand played a special tribute to 🇺🇸 music icon Tina Turner during the #ChangingOfTheGuard 💂‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LOSrsMRYMA — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) May 26, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Turner (@tinaturner)

The Queen of Rock & Roll, Tina Turner passed away on Wednesday at the age of 85 after battling a long illness, including intestinal cancer, high blood pressure and a kidney transplant.

The demise was confirmed by her spokesperson on social media with a note, which read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly. (© Peter Lindbergh)”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.