Kin poster hints at action-packed plot of upcoming sci-fi thriller starring James Franco and Zoe Kravitz

A new poster for Zoe Kravitz and James Franco's upcoming sci-fi crime thriller Kin has released. The trailer of the film was released on 26 April.

The trailer gave a sneak peek into the story of a young adopted teenager Eli (played by Myles Truitt) who discovers a mysterious, otherworldly weapon with unknown powers. When he tries to use it to save his older brother (Jack Reynor) against a vengeful crime lord (Franco), they are forced to be on the run and find an ally in a stranger (Kravitz). While fleeing from enemies, the only thing they have left to protect themselves with is the weapon.

Dennis Quiad also stars as the boys' father along with Carrie Coon. Kin will mark the directorial debut of brothers Jonathan and Josh Baker.

The screenplay has been penned by Daniel Casey and is based on the brothers' short film Bag Man, which debuted at SXSW in 2015. The rights of the film were picked up by Lionsgate in a pre-buy deal during 2017's Toronto Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, who were the producers of Netflix's Stranger Things will be producing this film alongside Jeff Arkuss, David Gross and Jesse Shapira.

Kin is scheduled to hit the theatres on 31 August

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 13:45 PM