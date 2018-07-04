Kim Sharma's house help accuses actress of physical assault and non-payment of dues, lodges complaint

Actress Kim Sharma's former house-help has accused her of manhandling her after she made a mistake while doing laundry. 31-year-old Esther Khes says she forgot to separate the whites while washing Sharma's clothes and noticed that a black blouse had bled into the them. She immediately went to inform who then allegedly in a fit of rage pushed her out of the house, asking her to never return, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Khes also says that Sharma has refused to pay her her salary, which is why she decided to lodge a complaint against her on 27 June at Khar police station. She had started working at Sharma's Khar residence on 27 April and the alleged incident took place on 21 May.

The report states that the non-cognisable offence has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC.

Sharma, however, has denied hitting her domestic help or hurling abuses at her. She told Mumbai Mirror, "Khes has been told that her dues would be cleared on the seventh. I did not beat her. She ruined my clothes worth over Rs 70,000. I only asked her to leave after she did that."

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 12:55 PM