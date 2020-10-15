Kim Massie, veteran blues and soul singer based in St Louis, who opened for Chuck Berry, Nelly, passes away

Kim Massie was popular for her covers of songs by Etta James, Gretchen Wilson, Stevie Wonder, Led Zeppelin, Adele and Aretha Franklin.

Kim Massie, a St Louis blues and soul singer who opened for stars ranging from Chuck Berry to Nelly, has died.

Relatives did not give a cause of death. The St Louis Post-Dispatch reported that she was believed to have been in her early 60s. Massie was living in Fairview Heights, Illinois, at the time of her death on Monday.

Massie was known for a big voice and was a popular performer at blues clubs and other concert venues in St Louis for decades. She served as the opening act for several performers, and was known for her covers of songs by artists as varied as Etta James, Gretchen Wilson, Stevie Wonder, Led Zeppelin, Adele and Aretha Franklin.

“I know her presence will be hugely missed on the St Louis music scene,” jazz singer Denise Thimes said. “There will never be another Kim Massie.”

The official account of St Louis Blues, a professional ice hockey team based in St Louis, condoled the death of Massie on Twitter, sharing a video of the singer.

Here's the post

Kim Massie entertained all of us with her amazing voice at pregame rallies and during intermissions at Enterprise Center. Our condolences go to Massie's friends, family and fans following her passing on Monday. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/xix7H1dW9z — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 13, 2020

Actor Robert McClure, who was nominated for the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in the musical Chaplin, called Massie a "glorious talent and a beautiful soul."

Anyone who’s spent time with me at The Muny knows how much Kim Massie meant to me. RIP you glorious talent and beautiful soul. Thanks for the late nights full of that particular ecstasy only found in small spaces, immersed in great, loud, live music. St. Louis won’t be the same. pic.twitter.com/IcXPPLS956 — Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) October 13, 2020

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

