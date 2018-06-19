Kim Kardashian's daughter North West sports straight hair in birthday pictures and the internet is not happy about it

Kim Kardashian West decided to straighten her 5-year-old's hair on her birthday and the internet is not pleased.

North West, Kanye West and Kim's first child, recently celebrated her fifth birthday with an Instagram-perfect unicorn-themed party. She was also spotted going to the theatre to watch Frozen with her parents on her big day sporting a new hairdo, strictly birthday special.

And the Internet decided to leave everything and go bonkers, because nothing screams outrage better than a five-year-old wanting to wear her hair straight on her birthday. Apparently that is all it takes for the keyboard warriors to go into combat mode in this day and age.

Now, there have been reactions — mostly absolutely unnecessary — from both Kim's die-hard supporters and people who felt North was "looking like an adult" with the new hair.

#1 North West is looking too adult. #2 They already damaging this poor baby’s hair! pic.twitter.com/EyDEuNpr1O — RAENAJENKS (@raenajenks) June 15, 2018

y'all are so damn annoying. so what north's hair is straightened? just because it's straightened doesn't mean it's destined to be damaged. kim got all the damn money in the world to buy all the damn products in the world. go somewhere. — briyanna (@briyannaajones) June 15, 2018

This Twitter user pointed out something vital:

North West is not wearing hair extensions, people. That’s what black hair looks like when it’s straightened ‍♀️ — ChrystaleDavis (@erybodyh8schrys) June 15, 2018

While various members of the Twitterati decided to be angry with Kim for what they think was a travesty of parenting, some people were disappointed because of something that Kim had said to a magazine in an earlier interview. "She's obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, 'You have curly hair like me?' And we get to talk about it," Kim had told Interview in a 2017 interaction.

Some people obviously saw North's straight hair as a contradiction to Kim's earlier claims of loving curly hair. But here's the thing: liking apples more doesn't mean you cannot eat oranges. Can we let North West live her life and sport straight hair on her birthday or should Kim Kardashian be subject to unnecessary bullying and irritating parenting lessons just because she is richer than most people will ever be?

Or can the internet practice some self-restraint because North is literally one wash away from her glorious, thick curls.

