Kim Kardashian West files lawsuit against fashion company for using her name, image without permission

Television personality Kim Kardashian West has filed a lawsuit against an online retailer for wrongfully using her name and image to sell their own product and designs, reports Indo Asian News Service.

As per reports in TMZ, Kim filed a case against Missguided USA demanded damages in excess of $10 million. The documents filed in the lawsuit consist of evidence of various instances where the online retailer has posted their own version of outfits that Kim has sported in the past.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's lawsuit also consists of images that her own social media handle posted vis-a-vis Missguided USA's posts in order to clarify the similarities and differences.

The 38-year-old had recently sued another fashion brand called Fashion Nova for using her design of the vintage Mugler "b**b belt" dress. Kim termed such practice of illegally copying designs as 'devastating.'

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 10:25:43 IST