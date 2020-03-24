You are here:

Kim Kardashian West accuses Taylor Swift of 'lying' over leaked Kanye West phone call, surrounding 2016 song Famous

FP Trending

Mar 24, 2020 15:23:37 IST

The long-running feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift has once again come to the fore. The reality TV star came out in support of her husband Kanye West over the leaked video of a phone call in which he discussed lyrics for his song 'Famous' with Swift.

Kim Kardashian West accuses Taylor Swift of lying over leaked Kanye West phone call, surrounding 2016 song Famous

Taylor Swift, Kim Kardarshian West and Kanye West. Image from Twitter

Tensions had arisen following the release of the song in 2016 when the singer hit out at the rapper for the “misogynistic” lyrics. The singer had said she never approved the lyrics of 'Famous.'

Kim later took to Snapchat to share clips showing West on a phone call with Swift in which the singer can be overheard thanking the rapper for calling her to discuss the song.

The controversy has reignited after unseen footage from the leaked video started doing the rounds on the internet showing the rapper asking Swift to promote the song on her social media.

The leaked video also shows West asking for her thoughts on his lyrics. Swift can also be heard saying she wanted him to send her the song so that she can listen to it.

In the wake of the latest video surfacing online, Swift asserted that the clip shows she was telling the truth about the call. She added that the video proved that clips shared by Kim were “edited and manipulated.”

Swift’s comments did not go down well with Kim, who took to Twitter to respond.

She also posted a number of other tweets to stress on her point. Check them out here

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 15:23:37 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kanye West , Kanye West Famous song , Kim K , Kim Kardarshian West , Kim Kardashian , Taylor Swift , TuneIn

also see

Kim Kardashian's clothing brand Skims to donate part of profits to coronavirus emergency response program

Kim Kardashian's clothing brand Skims to donate part of profits to coronavirus emergency response program

Thom Yorke, Celine Dion among latest musicians to put their concert tours on hold due to COVID-19 scare

Thom Yorke, Celine Dion among latest musicians to put their concert tours on hold due to COVID-19 scare

Dhinchak Pooja releases new song about the coronavirus outbreak, inspires a meme fest on Twitter

Dhinchak Pooja releases new song about the coronavirus outbreak, inspires a meme fest on Twitter