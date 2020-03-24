Kim Kardashian West accuses Taylor Swift of 'lying' over leaked Kanye West phone call, surrounding 2016 song Famous

The long-running feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift has once again come to the fore. The reality TV star came out in support of her husband Kanye West over the leaked video of a phone call in which he discussed lyrics for his song 'Famous' with Swift.

Tensions had arisen following the release of the song in 2016 when the singer hit out at the rapper for the “misogynistic” lyrics. The singer had said she never approved the lyrics of 'Famous.'

Kim later took to Snapchat to share clips showing West on a phone call with Swift in which the singer can be overheard thanking the rapper for calling her to discuss the song.

The controversy has reignited after unseen footage from the leaked video started doing the rounds on the internet showing the rapper asking Swift to promote the song on her social media.

The leaked video also shows West asking for her thoughts on his lyrics. Swift can also be heard saying she wanted him to send her the song so that she can listen to it.

In the wake of the latest video surfacing online, Swift asserted that the clip shows she was telling the truth about the call. She added that the video proved that clips shared by Kim were “edited and manipulated.”

Swift’s comments did not go down well with Kim, who took to Twitter to respond.

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission...” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

She also posted a number of other tweets to stress on her point. Check them out here

I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.” The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 15:23:37 IST