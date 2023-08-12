Actor, model, and billionaire Kim Kardashian shared something on Instagram that evoked polarising responses from fans and users alike. She shared the news of her full body-scan and even used the hashtag Not An Ad, however, the damage was done already.

She wrote- “I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine. The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise. It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share #NotAnAd.”

Users react

There are about 27,000 comments on the post currently, and one of them wrote- “Kim, this is for wealthy people. People can’t afford food right now.” Another stated- “Kim it’s hard to buy groceries in this economy.” One more said, “Maybe donate some of your millions to get people scanned.” A user said- “The fact majority of society can’t even afford insurance for a simple wellness checkup.” And another stated- “Unfortunately us regular people can’t afford this type of preventative care. Most insurances won’t cover this.”

We can’t imagine showbiz without Kim Kardashian but the reality star surely can, Kim recently got candid about her future in the criminal justice reform movement while speaking at the TIME100 Summit.

“I would be just as happy being an attorney full time,” she answered when asked if she would ever consider a life without being in the spotlight. “The journey just really opened up my eyes so much,” she shared, adding, “It gets overwhelming because there`s so much to be done … I brought my sister Khloe (Kardashian) to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her.”