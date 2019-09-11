Kim Kardashian reveals she’s on medication after getting tested positive for lupus, rheumatoid arthritis

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was recently tested positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis. As reported by E! News, Kim received the news during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The star was already suffering from some painful physical symptoms including swollen joints, headaches, general fatigue after which she decided to undergo a blood test.

Her doctor, Daniel Wallace called her for revealing the results of her blood test and said, "Your antibodies are positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis."

Lupus is a systemic autoimmune disease which is characterised by the body's immune system attacking the tissues and organs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Lupus is more common among women of childbearing age (ages 15 to 44 years).

Post the results Wallace went on to list a handful of the illnesses' corresponding side effects, joint pain, and exhaustion that she is suffering from. Still, he made sure to remind her that these test results alone don't necessarily confirm the actual presence of either disease.

"Sometimes you can get false positives in these screenings," he said, and they scheduled a follow-up appointment.

The tensed star, who was with Khloe Kardashian, thereafter called her sister Kylie Jenner and mother Kris Jenner saying, "I'm freaking out."

During her appearance on Today, Kim revealed she is currently taking medication to deal with her health concern, "I unfortunately had to be put on medication to stop the symptoms, I tried everything natural for the longest time and we chose the best route for me so luckily right now everything is under control," she said.

Watch @kimkardashian's full interview with @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb about the launch of her shapewear line, @skims, how her kids are doing, studying to become a lawyer and more. pic.twitter.com/2jZ3L2pVQJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 10, 2019

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2019 10:24:48 IST