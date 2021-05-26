Kim Kardashian's spokesperson said the staffers were hired through a third party vendor and that the reality TV star takes a “lot of pride in paying people on time for their work.'

Kim Kardashian has denied violating labour laws in response to the lawsuit filed by her former staffers.

Kardashian’s spokesman told Page Six the workers were hired through a third party vendor and she was not a part of it. The agreement was between the workers and the vendors. Hence, “she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff”.

Recently, seven former workers at Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles filed a lawsuit against her and estranged husband Kanye West for violating various labour laws.

They have alleged that Kardashian withheld taxes from their wages and have not furnished the same amount to the government. Other allegations include not paying overtime, not allowing meal and rest breaks and making a 16-year-old boy work for more than 48 weekly working hours which are the prescribed hours allowed for his age. One plaintiff has said that when he tried raising these issues, he was immediately fired, according to LA Times.

In her defence, the spokesperson has said that Kardashian has always paid her bills on time and takes a “lot of pride in paying people on time for their work so this issue has nothing to do with her and these workers are suing the wrong person”.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez, and son Andrew Ramirez Jr; Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez and Robert Araiza.

They were employed as Gardeners and Maintenance Staff. The complaint also alleged that the workers were not provided with a means to record all their hours and were not reimbursed for employment expenses. Their full and final payment after the termination of their services was also not done.