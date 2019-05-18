Kim Kardashian, Kanye West name their baby boy Psalm, share first picture on Instagram

New York:To messages of support and puzzlement, Kim Kardashian West has, seemingly, revealed her newborn’s name: Psalm West.

The beauty mogul, reality star, law student and wife of Kanye West took to her social streams to share the first look at their fourth child, born 9 May. A photo of the boy nestled in a crib came in the form of a text message screen grab with her husband that called it a “Beautiful Mother’s Day” and said the couple are “blessed beyond measure.”

The baby is their second boy and the second to be born via surrogate because of a potentially life-threatening medical condition that complicated Kardashian West’s two pregnancies.



It's not clear what inspired the name Psalm, a well-known book in the Bible. But Kanye has made his interest in religion known recently, even hosting a Sunday service at Coachella this year that critics said was more about self-promotion than anything else.

Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, have been married since 2014 and have three other children: North, 5; Saint, 3; and Chicago, 1.

May 18, 2019

