You are here:

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West name their baby boy Psalm, share first picture on Instagram

FP Staff

May 18, 2019 12:04:08 IST

New York:To messages of support and puzzlement, Kim Kardashian West has, seemingly, revealed her newborn’s name: Psalm West.

The beauty mogul, reality star, law student and wife of Kanye West took to her social streams to share the first look at their fourth child, born 9 May. A photo of the boy nestled in a crib came in the form of a text message screen grab with her husband that called it a “Beautiful Mother’s Day” and said the couple are “blessed beyond measure.”

The baby is their second boy and the second to be born via surrogate because of a potentially life-threatening medical condition that complicated Kardashian West’s two pregnancies.


View this post on Instagram

‪Psalm West ‬

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

It's not clear what inspired the name Psalm, a well-known book in the Bible. But Kanye has made his interest in religion known recently, even hosting a Sunday service at Coachella this year that critics said was more about self-promotion than anything else.

Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, have been married since 2014 and have three other children: North, 5; Saint, 3; and Chicago, 1.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

Updated Date: May 18, 2019 12:10:30 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Kayne West , Kim Kardarshian , Shareworthy

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Met Gala 2019: Video of Kayne West's reluctant smile inspires relatable memes on Twitter

Met Gala 2019: Video of Kayne West's reluctant smile inspires relatable memes on Twitter

Ryan Reynolds pranks fans by sharing fake 'full movie link' of upcoming live-action film Detective Pikachu

Ryan Reynolds pranks fans by sharing fake 'full movie link' of upcoming live-action film Detective Pikachu

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer welcome their first child, name him after fellow comedian Dave Attell

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer welcome their first child, name him after fellow comedian Dave Attell