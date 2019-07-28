Kim Kardashian announces documentary on criminal justice reform, shares pictures with inmates on Twitter

While maintaining her hold on beauty and fashion, Kim Kardashian is all geared up for a documentary with the prison inmates.

Kardashian used her celebrity status perfectly when she voiced for First Step Act last month, which allows captives to go for job interviews, in a bid to turn them into productive citizens. And now, she is all set to film the inmates at a Washington D.C. facility who are being taught by a Georgetown professor inside the prison.

She shared a series of pictures on her social media with the inmates from a Washington D.C. jail and expressed admiration for Professor Marc who teaches them.

"Last week I was so moved by Dr. Marc, a Georgetown professor who teaches a course inside of a Washington DC prison where these men and women can get Georgetown credit," she captioned the post.

Last week I was so moved by Dr. Marc Howard, a Georgetown professor who teaches a course inside of a DC prison where men & women can get Georgetown credits. I met so many amazing people that can’t wait to share their stories with you. pic.twitter.com/xxmnIPFy7j — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 27, 2019

The post continued, "I met so many amazing people that can't wait to share their stories with you. We filmed a documentary I am working on that will be out on Oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have."

The correctional facility of Washington also acknowledged Kim's presence for the program. TMZ reported that the name of the facility is D.C. Central Detention Facility.

Thank you @KimKardashian for visiting the Correctional Treatment Facility to discuss the Georgetown Prison Scholars program as well as criminal justice reform. We certainly appreciate you sharing and engaging with us! pic.twitter.com/mTkD8kUv6L — DC DOC (@DCCorrections) July 24, 2019

The documentary will air on US channel Oxygen, and will follow her efforts to “secure freedom for Americans who she believes has been wronged by the justice system.”

The upcoming documentary is titled Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2019 14:12:20 IST