Kim Kardashian announces documentary on criminal justice reform, shares pictures with inmates on Twitter

Asian News International

Jul 28, 2019 14:10:42 IST

While maintaining her hold on beauty and fashion, Kim Kardashian is all geared up for a documentary with the prison inmates.

Kardashian used her celebrity status perfectly when she voiced for First Step Act last month, which allows captives to go for job interviews, in a bid to turn them into productive citizens. And now, she is all set to film the inmates at a Washington D.C. facility who are being taught by a Georgetown professor inside the prison.

She shared a series of pictures on her social media with the inmates from a Washington D.C. jail and expressed admiration for Professor Marc who teaches them.

"Last week I was so moved by Dr. Marc, a Georgetown professor who teaches a course inside of a Washington DC prison where these men and women can get Georgetown credit," she captioned the post.

The post continued, "I met so many amazing people that can't wait to share their stories with you. We filmed a documentary I am working on that will be out on Oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have."

The correctional facility of Washington also acknowledged Kim's presence for the program. TMZ reported that the name of the facility is D.C. Central Detention Facility.

The documentary will air on US channel Oxygen, and will follow her efforts to “secure freedom for Americans who she believes has been wronged by the justice system.”

The upcoming documentary is titled Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project.

