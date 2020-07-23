Kim Kardashian addresses husband Kanye West's mental health, asks people to treat him with 'compassion, empathy'

Kim Kardashian's post comes after Kanye West caused a stir this week with a series of explosive social media posts.

Kim Kardashian West is asking the public to show "compassion and empathy" to husband Kanye West, who caused a stir this week after fulminating in a series of social media posts. She says he is bipolar.

The reality TV star and beauty mogul posted a lengthy message Wednesday on her Instagram Live feed, explaining that life has been complicated for her family and West, who ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman and discussed abortion on Sunday while he declared himself a presidential candidate. His comments earned him backlash.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder,” she said, calling him a “brilliant but complicated person.”

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she wrote.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” Kardashian West continued. “Those who are close to Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

Kardashian, a cosmetics businesswoman who first found fame on the TV reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, said she and her family were trying to get help for West, and spoke about the stigma and misunderstandings around mental health.

Kardashian did not mention West’s stated plan to run for the White House in the November 2020 election. West held a rally in South Carolina at the weekend under his self-styled Birthday Party banner but has not outlined any coherent political policies.

Kardashian’s comments followed another late-night series of tweets from West, including one where he said he was trying to divorce Kardashian. His tweet was swiftly deleted.

In another post, he called out Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner. On Monday, he claimed his wife tried to lock him up. And on Sunday at his political rally, the 21-time Grammy winner became tearful while talking about his mother, who died following plastic surgery complications in 2007. West also claimed his family was trying to get him committed to a psychiatric institution.

West and Kardashian West were married in 2014. They have four children.

Kardashian West thanked fans and friends for expressing concern about West.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however, we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this,” she wrote. “Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”

Bipolar disorder is a form of mental illness characterised by unusual mood swings between extreme energy and activity and depression, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. It can be treated with a combination of medication and therapy.

