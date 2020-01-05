You are here:

Killing Eve: BBC America renews Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer's assassin drama for fourth season

BBC America has picked Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, for season four ahead of the premiere of the thriller's third season.

Writer-actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge created the series, based on the 'Codename Villanelle' novellas by Luke Jennings, and oversaw its first season. She handed over the head writing duties to Emerald Fennell for season two. Suzanne Heathcote is running season three.

According to Variety, the new showrunner has yet to be named.

"How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years," said Sarah Barnett, president, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.

"The reason for this series' emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and its fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season three lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed," she added.

The upcoming third season also features Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 05, 2020 13:55:24 IST