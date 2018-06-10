Kidding trailer: Jim Carrey reunites with Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind's Michel Gondry for magical new show

Jim Carrey is making a return to television after a long time. The actor, who made his Hollywood production debut back in 1984 with The Duck Factory, is collaborating for the second time with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind writer-director Michel Gondry on new Showtime original Kidding.

Showtime released the trailer for Kidding, a show about Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children's television. He also anchors a multimillion-dollar branding empire. When his family – wife, two sons, sister and father – begins to implode, Jeff finds that no fairy tale will guide him through the crisis. Jeff, unable to cope with this crisis, is left being a kind man in a cruel world.

Kidding is being directed by Michael Gondry and has been created by Dave Holstein. It stars Jim Carrey as Jeff/Mr. Pickles, Catherine Keener as Deirdre, Frank Langella as Seb, and Judy Greer as Jill. Justin Kirk, Peter Ginger Gonzaga, and Vivian Bernard White will make recurring appearances.

Kidding is a Showtime original series and follows critically acclaimed shows like Weeds, Nurse Jackie, Dexter, Shameless, Californication, Homeland and the recently revived Twin Peaks.

Jim Carrey was last seen in the documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond about how he prepared and executed the character of Andy Kauffman for his 1999 movie Man On The Moon.

Kidding premieres on 9 September. You can watch the trailer below:

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 14:05 PM