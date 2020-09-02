Kichcha Sudeep turns 47, requests fans to not congregate for his birthday during coronavirus outbreak

Kichcha Sudeep will be seen next in Kotigobba 3 and Phantom.

Kichcha Sudeep turns 47 today, 2 September, and this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has asked his fans not to congregate outside his house to wish him.

The actor took to social media and explained that a big gathering would mean going ten steps back and undo the effort to get rid of COVID-19. He said that while he regretted not having a celebration, he wanted everyone to keep their own health and his parents' in mind.

Here is the actor's post

Sudeep Sanjeev, better known as Sudeep or as Kichcha Sudeep, has acted in Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and Sandalwood films.

In 2019, he shared the screen space with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 and Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He was also seen in Pailwaan as a wrestler.

He will be seen next Kotigobba 3, a sequel to 2016's Kotigobba 2, with Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivadasani and Nawab Shah, slated to hit cinemas as soon as lockdown restrictions relax.

Sudeep is currently filming Phantom, in which he will be seen as Vikranth Rona. Production on the film began in June as COVID-19 restrictions were eased for the Kannada film industry, The Indian Express had reported. The film will also see Nirup Bhandari as Sanjeev Gambhira and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna.