Kichcha Sudeep turns 47, requests fans to not congregate for his birthday during coronavirus outbreak
Kichcha Sudeep will be seen next in Kotigobba 3 and Phantom.
Kichcha Sudeep turns 47 today, 2 September, and this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has asked his fans not to congregate outside his house to wish him.
The actor took to social media and explained that a big gathering would mean going ten steps back and undo the effort to get rid of COVID-19. He said that while he regretted not having a celebration, he wanted everyone to keep their own health and his parents' in mind.
Here is the actor's post
View this post on Instagram
A small request to all you frnzz. Meeting you all has been the culture for many years and no other joy can replace that part where I get to spend an entire day seeing all you fnzz coming in such large numbers to just wish me. Since the present situation doesn't permit nor support,, I regret to say there won't be any celebration nor any event where I can get to meet you all. I need to keep all ur health as well my ageing parents in mind. Huge gathering means,, going back 10 steps and re inviting what we all are trying to get rid of. Covid still is a huge threat and we all need to keep families in mind. Your people are my people too and it hurts equally when I hear news of people affected and suffering. Your wishes do matter to me and as I said nothing can replace the joy of seeing you all turn up in such large numbers. Im sure that day too will come by soon and we all shall meet again. But for now ,,I request you all to not turn up or gather anywhere. There won't be any celebration nor any event. Yeah,,, if possible,,,pls do help a few in ur areas in whichever way you can.It will only do you good. Wanna thank you all for having stood by me for these many years. At times,I may not have lived up to ur expectations,, I shall surely try my best ,,,to live up to all that,,, to entertain you all more,, and yeah,, to spend more time with you all once this whole war with covid ends. Much luv to you all ,,,now & forever. Nimma Preethiya, Kichcha.
Sudeep Sanjeev, better known as Sudeep or as Kichcha Sudeep, has acted in Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and Sandalwood films.
In 2019, he shared the screen space with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 and Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He was also seen in Pailwaan as a wrestler.
He will be seen next Kotigobba 3, a sequel to 2016's Kotigobba 2, with Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivadasani and Nawab Shah, slated to hit cinemas as soon as lockdown restrictions relax.
Sudeep is currently filming Phantom, in which he will be seen as Vikranth Rona. Production on the film began in June as COVID-19 restrictions were eased for the Kannada film industry, The Indian Express had reported. The film will also see Nirup Bhandari as Sanjeev Gambhira and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna.
