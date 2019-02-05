You are here:

Kiccha Sudeep to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show; comedian praises Bigg Boss Kannada host's one-liners

FP Staff

Feb 05, 2019 13:49:53 IST

South superstar Kiccha Sudeep will be seen in one of the upcoming episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sudeep has also made a mark on television through his role as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada. He recently shared images from behind the scenes of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor states he has very rarely laughed this hard while shooting for a show.

Sharma, the comedian and host of the popular comedy show, replied saying Sudeep's one-liners were 'mind blowing.'

Kapil's comeback show has been received with positive reviews with many feeling that the comedian has returned strong and determined. The Kapil Sharma Show's opening episode featured Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Sonu Sood, who had come to the show to promote Simmba.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 13:51:15 IST

