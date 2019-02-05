Kiccha Sudeep to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show; comedian praises Bigg Boss Kannada host's one-liners

South superstar Kiccha Sudeep will be seen in one of the upcoming episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sudeep has also made a mark on television through his role as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada. He recently shared images from behind the scenes of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor states he has very rarely laughed this hard while shooting for a show.

Had a gala time on the #KapilSharmaShow .. Laughter was in abundance and I guess it’s rare that I have gotten t laugh this way.. thanks to each one for having us over n for the wonderful time. Thank u @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/qWYIJh1V9E — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) February 3, 2019

Sharma, the comedian and host of the popular comedy show, replied saying Sudeep's one-liners were 'mind blowing.'

Thank u so much for coming Sir .. ur one liners were mind blowing .. people will remember this episode for years regards https://t.co/65feQtcrVi — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) February 4, 2019

Kapil's comeback show has been received with positive reviews with many feeling that the comedian has returned strong and determined. The Kapil Sharma Show's opening episode featured Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Sonu Sood, who had come to the show to promote Simmba.

